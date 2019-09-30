Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.