LARAMIE (WNE) — The Pilot Hill Project announced Tuesday that the land exchange to acquire the Pilot Hill property is now complete.
A lease agreement between the state of Wyoming and Albany County has been activated. The land exchange closed Aug. 28.
The property is scheduled to open for public use as soon as possible, once several requirements in the lease agreement have been completed, including signage, fencing and agreements with non-state property owners. Chris Rothfuss, a member of the Pilot Hill Project oversight committee, said the work should be completed soon.
“We look forward to being
able to welcome the community to enjoy the land this fall and will make an announcement as soon as we have a firm date,” Rothfuss said.
The closure is the final step in a two-year process to acquire the 4,344-acre property, which was exchanged for 11,668 acres of isolated state trust land in Albany and Laramie counties. The State Board of Land Commissioners approved the exchange earlier this summer. In November, the University of Wyoming formalized its partnership in the Pilot Hill Project with the purchase of 1,233 acres of the parcel, which will be managed jointly and provide an uninterrupted experience for visitors.
Gov. Mark Gordon said the exchange fulfills management objectives of the state’s trust lands by increasing immediate annual revenues, offering improved appreciation
of land values, opening more than 4,000 acres of undeveloped open space for public recreational access and enhancing tourism opportunities.
