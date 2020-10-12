Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Albany: 278

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 119

Carbon: 33

Converse: 42

Crook: 17

Fremont: 159

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 255

Lincoln: 84

Natrona: 204

Niobrara: 0

Park: 92

Platte: 22

Sheridan: 136

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 39

Teton: 51

Uinta: 22

Washakie: 10

Weston: 16

Total: 1,690

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Albany: 777

Big Horn: 100

Campbell: 440

Carbon: 222

Converse: 145

Crook: 56

Fremont: 817

Goshen: 111

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 39

Laramie: 725

Lincoln: 235

Natrona: 675

Niobrara: 2

Park: 312

Platte: 46

Sheridan: 317

Sublette: 101

Sweetwater: 373

Teton: 642

Uinta: 306

Washakie: 116

Weston: 36

Total 6,628

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Albany: 121

Big Horn: 15

Campbell: 39

Carbon: 34

Converse: 51

Crook: 9

Fremont: 110

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 15

Laramie: 235

Lincoln: 47

Natrona: 123

Niobrara: 2

Park: 27

Platte: 19

Sheridan: 111

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 75

Washakie: 10

Weston: 22

Total: 1,174

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Albany: 620

Big Horn: 64

Campbell: 358

Carbon: 221

Converse: 154

Crook: 48

Fremont: 754

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 38

Johnson: 39

Laramie: 701

Lincoln: 197

Natrona: 587

Niobrara: 4

Park: 245

Platte 42

Sheridan: 288

Sublette: 123

Sweetwater: 353

Teton: 623

Uinta: 357

Washakie: 110

Weston: 42

Total: 6,058

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.