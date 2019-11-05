PINEDALE (WNE) — The cause of death of 28-year-old Aubree Shanae Corona, who was missing July 13 and was found Aug. 20, was determined as “complications of environmental exposure and hypothermia.”
Her body was found in the Leeds Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Fremont County more than a mile from her vehicle nearly six weeks after she was reported missing by family.
The Sublette Examiner filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Fremont County Coroner for the “Coroner’s Notes” in the death.
The notes provided by Fremont County Coroner Mark Statmoen state the date and time of her death as “unknown,” and only include the date Corona’s body was located by searchers on Aug. 20.
The manner of death is listed as “accident.”
According to the document’s toxicology results, samples included 45 micrograms per millileter of Gabapentin, an anti-epileptic drug, also called an anticonvulsant. It affects chemicals and nerves in the body that are involved in the cause of seizures and some types of pain.
Corona also tested positive for 9.4 nanograms per millileter of Oxycodone, an opioid pain medication sometimes called a narcotic and used to treat moderate to severe pain.
The body also had 8.4 nanograms per millileter of Delta-9 THC, a derivitive of marijuana.
