Reports of 150 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases pushed the number of active cases in the state up by 92 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 150 new confirmed and 52 new probable cases of the virus.
The numbers pushed the total number of people diagnosed with the illness since it was first detected in March over 50,000 — to 50,124.
Also on Wednesday, reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 110, leaving the state with 1,881 active cases, an increase of 92 from Tuesday.
Natrona County had 304 active cases; Teton County had 258; Uinta County had 219; Laramie County had 199; Campbell had 113; Park had 112; Sweetwater had 107; Fremont had 105; Sheridan had 89; Albany had 56; Hot Springs had 47; Lincoln and Platte had 40; Goshen and Johnson had 34; Big Horn had 33; Carbon had 26; Converse had 25; Washakie had 18; Crook had eight; Sublette had seven; Weston had five, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number of new cases at 29. Sweetwater County reported 20.
Of the 50,124 diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, 47,693 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
