CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Rep. Bill Henderson believes there is nothing more important than safety for students to and from school. For this reason, he has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature’s general session that would add another layer of caution in marked school zones.
The school zone crosswalk legislation authorizes the use of video systems on official traffic control devices to monitor pedestrian safety, which would operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on days school is in session.
Drivers could face fines based on the video surveillance evidence if they didn’t stop for pedestrians in school zone crosswalks, and the images could be used in a judicial or administrative proceeding.
If the driver of the vehicle can’t be identified, then the registered owner of the vehicle recorded would be fined $195 under specific circumstances.
“It’s a good place to start to try to improve,” Henderson said. “And to make sure we have good safety for our young people going to and from school.”
The video surveillance method was inspired from past legislation that was put into place when the state was struggling to enforce no-pass zones around school buses.
Buses now have video capability, which records the license plate and issues a citation.
Henderson said he hopes House Bill 68 would help address the similar issue at school crosswalks, because there is no way of knowing how many times drivers speed through or fail to stop for pedestrians.
He said he has had support from stakeholders, as well as the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
His passion for school safety also stems from the loss of a 13-year-old junior high student in his district in 2021.
Makaili James Evans, called Mak, was struck and killed on his way to school while walking in a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High. The driver who struck him was Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 40, and she was charged with one count of vehicular homicide. She served 90 days in jail after pleading guilty. She will also have one year of supervised probation, during which she will be barred from driving.
The tragedy spurred a movement for improving pedestrian safety in Cheyenne and throughout the state, which has been led in part by Janelle Jones. Mak was her son, and she was inspired to start the ForMak organization in 2022 in his honor.
That group has advocated for a citywide audit of school routes for pedestrians and fundraises for safety education and upgrades for crossings.
She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she supports Henderson’s bill and has previously spoken to the Joint Judiciary Committee about video surveillance in school zones. It is among the many solutions she wants to pursue.
“What we’re trying to accomplish here is correcting driver behavior, and the way we correct driver behavior is by getting into their pockets,” Jones said. “When it costs people money for these situations, it’s going to make a difference.”
She said there are more than 30 schools in Laramie County School District 1, and there are only four traffic enforcement officers to monitor the properties. She said she doesn’t want video surveillance to replace these officers, because they’re doing a fantastic job, but they’re stretched too thin. Jones hopes a bill like this would support them in their efforts.
“I’m not knocking anyone on this, but we have these beautiful Botanic Gardens, we have a beautiful Greenway—but we don’t have the upgrades necessary to make our crosswalks in our school zones safer. Safety needs to be a priority here,” she said. “Schools are an everyday thing. These children use those crosswalks and kids don’t have the luxury of being dropped off everyday.”
Newly-elected Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak has worked with Jones, and one of his commitments is to be more proactive at enforcing violations in school zones.
While he also wants to take a positive approach by recognizing good drivers, he said the bill is another way to hold drivers accountable.
He noted the bill doesn’t address the cost for equipment and installing the cameras, or how the pictures and citations will be managed. He wants to see language added that would allow law enforcement agencies who are involved to request reimbursement for those costs, and the rest of the funding from the tickets go to the schools.
“It’s for a good purpose,” he said.
This story was published on Jan. 6, 2023.
