SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office administers programs including probation and treatment court, better known as drug court, for juvenile offenders.
SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office also offers a lesser known program for juvenile offenders called diversion, a program similar to probation without requiring a court order or tainting a juvenile offender’s criminal record.
“[Diversion] means they don’t have to go to court or be ordered by a court to come to us,” Lindly said. “It keeps it from being on their record. It’s usually kind of meant as a first time and a one-time-only sort of thing, but we do get a lot of juveniles in our diversion program.”
Lindly said diversion and probation programs are beneficial to the offender and the community.
“It keeps them in the community, which is important. It can allow them to be employed, which is important. It can allow them to be with their families. If they’re a juvenile, to be in school, all of those kinds of things,” Lindly said.
“We want them to be living out in the community, so it’s practicing being able to do that, maybe with some help or support.”
Juvenile Services Specialist Jennifer Palser elaborated on the support provided through juvenile offender programs.
“The point of [juvenile offender programs] is not to punish. The point of them is to support you and point you in the right direction of making better choices and having some positive success in your life versus this one poor mistake that you made,” Palser said. “As research supports, also, a more supportive environment versus a punitive one is effective with adolescents.”
Lindly said part of supporting a juvenile individual on probation or diversion includes encouraging them to engage in positive, fulfilling activities.
“We’ll help out with paying for some things like a Y membership, doing something like a sports camp or a music or arts camp, doing cooking classes,” Lindly said. “Connecting with other people is really critical because a lot of [substance] use or inappropriate activities with juveniles, and adults too, is that they’re together with a group.
“You’ve got a connection and we like the feeling of that. Even if it’s for illegal or irresponsible reasons, you like that connection. If you’re telling them they can’t go do that anymore, what do you replace it with? You’ve got to have something,” Lindly continued.
Palser echoed the sentiment, adding it is beneficial to build relationships with juvenile offenders.
“A lot of it is just spending time with the kids,” Palser said. “A lot of them only divulge so much when the parents are in here, and then when you start having a more relaxed conversation they let little pieces of information out that you can identify and then approach that a little bit more and then they tend to open up a little bit more.
“Additionally, any time you can find something that they’re passionate about and enjoy and support that, it makes them feel like, ‘Oh, you’re here to help,’ versus, ‘You’re here to scold me and tell me my choices are poor and will always be poor,’” Palser continued.
Lindly also stressed the importance of forming relationships with juvenile offenders.
“The main thing with probation is we’re looking to get with the individual and engage with them and get some sort of rapport built up where they feel there’s a little bit of trust between us and that we’re not just out to bust them or catch them doing bad,” Lindly said. “We want to catch them doing good. We want to encourage them. We want to guide them, give them some possible coping skills and that sort of thing and get them to maybe think of things a little bit different versus ‘It’s just me against the system.’”
Palser said part of the reason building relationships with juvenile offenders is so crucial is that many of them were delivered into criminality through hard life circumstances or unchecked mental health issues.
“A lot of them come from not the greatest environments, or maybe not even that. Maybe it’s just single parent families so there’s not as much supervision and guidance at home, or they have learning disabilities or mental health disorders that are either being addressed inappropriately or not being addressed at all,” Palser said.
Lindly said probation or diversion offers time to assess the root of the problem and guide juvenile offenders toward the proper resources in the community.
“You’ve got to have some tools for them. You’ve got to help them with it,” Lindly said. “Was [the offense] just a one-off weird thing, just a naughty curfew violation, or is there something a little bit more deep and entrenched which hasn’t been picked up on?... That six months [of probation] gives enough time to have communication with the school, with the parents, with the juvenile to dig a little bit and try to engage them so they’re sharing some of that information.”
The relationships built and progress made with juvenile offenders is one of the most fulfilling parts of working at SCJO, Palser said, adding the importance of approaching juveniles on their level and recognizing their struggles like one might with any adult.
“They’re individuals just like adults, we all have our own things that set us off and things that we understand and things that we don’t, so really forming that relationship and understanding the kids is a huge piece of it,” Palser said.
This story was published on Dec. 9, 2022.
