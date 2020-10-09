Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Albany: 273

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 107

Carbon: 37

Converse: 45

Crook: 16

Fremont: 147

Goshen: 37

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 206

Lincoln: 85

Natrona: 179

Niobrara: 0

Park: 67

Platte: 23

Sheridan: 115

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 54

Teton: 55

Uinta: 20

Washakie: 8

Weston: 16

Total: 1,549

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Albany: 696

Big Horn: 84

Campbell: 405

Carbon: 222

Converse: 137

Crook: 51

Fremont: 776

Goshen: 106

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 34

Laramie: 677

Lincoln: 218

Natrona: 630

Niobrara: 2

Park: 279

Platte: 43

Sheridan: 287

Sublette: 98

Sweetwater: 371

Teton: 623

Uinta: 303

Washakie: 114

Weston: 35

Total 6,226

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Albany: 115

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 40

Carbon: 33

Converse: 48

Crook: 10

Fremont: 105

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 216

Lincoln: 42

Natrona: 118

Niobrara: 2

Park: 25

Platte: 15

Sheridan: 102

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 22

Teton: 33

Uinta: 75

Washakie: 9

Weston: 19

Total: 1,109

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Albany: 538

Big Horn: 57

Campbell: 336

Carbon: 216

Converse: 140

Crook: 45

Fremont: 720

Goshen: 84

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 37

Laramie: 683

Lincoln: 174

Natrona: 562

Niobrara: 4

Park: 235

Platte 34

Sheridan: 270

Sublette: 120

Sweetwater: 337

Teton: 600

Uinta: 356

Washakie: 109

Weston: 38

Total: 5,732

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.