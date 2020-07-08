JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Search and Rescue had its slowest winter and spring seasons ever.
A midyear review documented only 18 call-outs from December 2019 to June 1. That’s the fewest accidents in a six-month stretch in the volunteer organization’s nearly 30-year history.
“We are hopeful that prevention education through Backcountry Zero has helped our community be more prepared and practiced for adventuring in the Tetons,” said Stephanie Thomas, director of the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation. “But our team continues to train to be ready to respond when accidents happen.”
Though the winter and spring months showed a slowdown in calls for help, the summer has seen an increase, foundation Communications Director Matt Hansen said.
“There has been a steady increase since June 1, with the team responding to six accidents already this summer,” Hansen said.
Backcountry Zero, an initiative that started in 2015, is an education program to reduce injuries and fatalities in the Jackson Hole region.
That education, the foundation believes, has helped people be more prepared as they hike, hunt, climb, ski and snowmobile in the backcountry.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic likely also slashed winter and spring rescue numbers, Hansen said. Grand Teton National Park, for example, closed access to the high peaks for 55 days at a time when ski mountaineers typically pursue more challenging lines. In late March, April and part of May, many national parks closed entry gates to discourage travel and tourism amid the global pandemic.
