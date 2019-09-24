CODY — Yellowstone Regional Airport is entering its slower winter season with great momentum from the previous summer.
For the respective months June through August, the airport set records for total boarded passengers. In August, YRA beat the August 2016 record by 201 passengers and in July accounted for even higher passenger totals, with 6,521 compared to the previous high of 5,962 passengers in July 2016. In June, YRA enplaned 4,979 passengers compared to the previous high of 4,907 in June 2018.
YRA achieved another milestone in July with passenger numbers exceeding 6,000 for the first time.
Overall, it was an 8.7 percent traffic increase from the summer of 2018 and qualifies YRA as the third busiest airport in Wyoming, behind Casper and Jackson.
Bob Hooper, general manager for YRA, attributes the increases to improved flight schedules and competitive fares being offered by United and Delta Airlines.
YRA board member Bucky Hall said the Cody weather was fairly cooperative for flying this summer, but what still caused many delays was recurring inclement weather in Denver.
United returned nonstop Chicago flight service to YRA for the first time since 2017 this summer with a Saturday arrival and Sunday departure. Hall said the flights were typically about 80 percent full on the 70-seat planes.
