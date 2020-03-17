JACKSON (WNE) — Going into the weekend, the Jackson Hole valley floor had been melting out for weeks, and sunny days with above-average temperatures had zapped a once 17-inch-deep March snowpack down to just 6 inches.
A two-day snowstorm that set a few records along the way brought the snow depth in town right back to 17 inches.
“The average snowfall in the month of March in town is only 11 inches, and we got more than that in one day,” Jackson Hole meteorologist Jim Woodmencey said.
Volunteers monitoring the National Weather Service’s Jackson Climate Station located on the National Elk Refuge logged 12 inches of new snow that fell Saturday and another 7 inches Sunday. The snowpack had compressed by Monday, which explains why the total snow depth was measuring 17 inches.
It was an exceptionally wet snowstorm, too, with just over 2 inches of water coming down in town. For perspective, the average in-town precipitation during the entire month of March is just 1.23 inches. The Jackson Climate Station received nearly all of that amount — 1.15 inches of water — during the 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Woodmencey wrote on his MountainWeather.com blog that the one-day blast of precipitation is the second most ever recorded in town during the month of March in 24 hours, behind only March 3, 1995, when 1.80 inches of water fell into the station’s gauge.
The behemoth storm system, which coincided with the coronavirus-driven closure of Teton County’s three ski areas, stretched from the Pacific Ocean all the way to the Continental Divide. Resorts in the Lake Tahoe area got over 30 inches of snow — as did Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Rendezvous Bowl.
