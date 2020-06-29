CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Laramie County Circuit Court judge advanced a felony manslaughter charge Friday afternoon against a local day care owner over the death of an 8-month-old girl.
Kristina Croy, 37, of Cheyenne was first arrested on a warrant for voluntary manslaughter June 16 by the Cheyenne Police Department. She was later charged with a single count of reckless manslaughter in the death of an 8-month-old child that was at her day care.
If Croy is convicted, the maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years in prison.
The case centers on the events of Sept. 25, 2019, when CPD officers were dispatched to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on a call for a dead infant. The 8-month-old, identified as M.G., was not breathing and lacked a pulse upon her arrival via ambulance.
After an autopsy, it was discovered M.G. died due to positional asphyxia, meaning she died because she couldn't breath in the position she was placed in. Before she was taken to the hospital, M.G. was at Croy's day care.
CPD Detective Allison Baca said she spoke with Croy that afternoon at CRMC. Croy told Baca that after feeding M.G., she had placed the infant in a "little sleeper," a device that zips up to a child's neck and restricts arm and leg movement.
According to Croy, M.G. was then placed on the floor of the living room, while Croy went back and forth between there and the kitchen, where she was cleaning and doing paperwork. Croy told Baca that she then found the infant face down without a pulse on the living room floor.
