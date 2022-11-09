Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.