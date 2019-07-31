AFTON (WNE) — On July 26, Stetson Long of Thayne entered a guilty plea on four counts of taking a deer without the proper license. He was subsequently sentenced to serve six months in the Lincoln County Detention Center and ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution to the Wyoming Game and Fish.
Long was also placed on unsupervised probation for 18 months with the possibility of an additional 18 months of jail and an additional $20,000 in fines if he violates the terms of his probation.
In addition, Long’s hunting privileges were suspended for 20 years and his fishing privileges were suspended for 10 years.
“The charges originated from an investigation by Game Wardens Neil Hymas and James Hobbs,” said Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred. “They received a report from a ranch manager near Cokeville stating that he had discovered four sets of fresh mule deer antlers hidden in a barn on the ranch.”
According to Allred, an investigation revealed that Long had been working on the ranch and “between the dates of November 5 and November 13 of 2018 had located and killed four separate antlered mule deer.”
“The skull plates and antlers were removed from the animals and the remainder of the animals were hidden and left to waste,” said Allred.
During the interview process, Allred said, Long admitted to killing the deer.
According to Allred, the 2018 hunting violations were not the first time Long had violated hunting regulations.
Long’s hunting privileges had been suspended from an incident that occurred in 2016 when he was convicted of killing two deer, Allred said.
