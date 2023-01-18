CHEYENNE —Three bills addressing liquor licenses in Wyoming were on the docket for the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee Tuesday morning, but only one was voted on.
Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to push the legislation dealing with bar-and-grill liquor licenses, as well as creating a new tavern and entertainment liquor license, to the committee’s Thursday meeting.
This was due to the length of public testimony and debate spurred by Senate File 13, which would gradually increase the number of bar-and-liquor licenses available in each community.
Members moved on to two blockchain technology bills in the time remaining before going to the Senate chamber floor.
However, the Senate Corporations Committee did pass Senate File 3. It received four yes votes, and one committee member declared a conflict.
SF 3 revises retail liquor license fees and gives power to local authorities to determine the amount after amendments made by the committee.
Fees for newly issued licenses would be determined by local licensing authorities such as city councils, and renewal of retail liquor licenses could cost not less than $300, or more than $1,500, unless the term of the license or permit is less than one year.
“Rather than be prescriptive in the pricing, this allows flexibility in the marketplace,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins testified. “The base of the price of a license would still be $300 for smaller towns — that makes sense — but leaves the governing body some flexibility in some of the larger, more in-demand places.”
Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director David Fraser said the real desire was to make progress toward liquor licenses not being commodities. He said often municipalities will have to weed through who applies, because it is a commodity an individual is trying to win.
Stakeholders such as Collins previously said retail liquor licenses can be worth up to $300,000 after receiving them and can be used to make a profit. The market price of liquor licenses is also different from town to town, and comparisons were made, such as Jackson Hole vs. Hulett.
“If the initial license issued by the city is more reflective of the market price, we believe that people will be seeking it to do business, not seeking it so they can flip the license for profit,” added Fraser.
Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser said this bill would also allow cities to make money on the licenses, based on their determination of the initial license cost. He said the association was in support of the legislation because it would narrow down the focus of who wants to pay for the license and benefit municipalities and their taxpayers.
After passing through the Senate Corporations Committee, the bill quickly made its way to the Senate floor. The Committee of the Whole approved SF 3 on general file, and it will be considered two more times by the governing body before it can go to the House.
This story was published on Jan. 18, 2023.
