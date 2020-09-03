POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 since reopening campus to the public last month. Late Monday night, the college was notified of a positive case.
Anyone who came into contact with the individual has been notified, and the college took all necessary precautions to stop any spread of the virus, NWC President Stefani Hicswa said in a Tuesday afternoon email to staff, faculty, and students.
College staff will continue working with Park County Public Health officials on this week’s case and any others that may occur, Hicswa said.
“Northwest College takes the health and safety of employees, students, and the community very seriously,” she wrote in the email.
The president also thanked college students and employees for all they’re doing to keep the campus safe.
“Through your diligent efforts to follow our COVID protocols, we will continue to ensure that the college will stay open throughout semester,” Hicswa said.
The email didn’t provide any further information about the individual who tested positive, including if he or she is an employee or student. Carey Miller, NWC communications and marketing director, said because the campus community is so small, Hicswa is protecting the identity of the person so he or she won’t be singled out, ridiculed or face any discrimination.
If that happened, Miller explained, people might be reluctant to report positive COVID test results, which could lead to the disease spreading through the population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.