PINEDALE (WNE) — Federal land management agencies upgraded their fire danger ratings to “very high” this week.
Immediate campfire restrictions are implemented in Bridger-Teton National Forest and Grand Teton Park and most outdoor smoking and chainsaws are banned in the Bureau of Land Management’s High Desert District.
Teton Interagency Fire managers announced campfires in Teton Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre wilderness areas are limited to designated and installed fire rings or grills.
Campfires are not allowed at all on the National Elk Refuge.
Wednesday, the BLM High Desert District joined Bridger-Teton National Forest by elevating the current very high fire danger to Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Campfires are only allowed in BLM-provided grates at recreation sites, stoves using pressurized gas, fully enclosed grills or in a 3-foot-diameter cleared of all flammable materials.
Smoking is banned except in an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site or 3-foot cleared space.
Chainsaws must have approved spark arresters and users must have round-point shovels and at least an 8-ounce fire extinguisher. Welders or acetylene or other open-flame torches are banned without a 10-foot cleared space and fire extinguisher.
“It is important we all do our part to prevent unnecessary risks of wildfire starts,” said BLM’s Bradford Purdy. “Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.”
The National Weather Service issued multiple “red flag” warnings for western Wyoming in the past week when elevated fire conditions are expected – hot temperatures, low relative humidity, sustained gusty winds and lightning. Vegetation has dried very quickly and increases fire’s potential.
