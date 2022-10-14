CHEYENNE (WNE) — To reduce long lines on election day that may discourage people from exercising their right to vote, the ACLU of Wyoming is urging county clerks across the state to continue the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.
This is despite interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request last Friday to remove them.
“Absentee voting is a safe, secure and effective way for Wyomingites to vote,” Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming’s advocacy director, said in a Wednesday news release. “Drop boxes have proven to be an accessible, secure and easy way for voters across the country, and here in Wyoming to cast their ballots, and they have been widely used by people of all backgrounds and political affiliations without issue. Discontinuing the use of absentee ballot drop boxes now would create disruption for voters and would result in even greater disenfranchisement of eligible voters in our state.
“Absentee ballot drop boxes in convenient places allow voters to securely cast their ballots at a time of their convenience – especially important for rural voters who have to travel long distances to vote,” the release said. “Our elected officials should be doing everything they can to encourage people to vote – not trying to suppress people’s ability to vote.”
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday she has no intention of removing the drop box on the east end of the county courthouse in downtown Cheyenne.
Six other counties also use absentee ballot drop boxes, according to a letter Allred had sent to all 23 county clerks about the issue.
This story was published on Oct. 14, 2022.
