SUNDANCE (WNE) — A second Colorado man has been sentenced in association with a traffic stop that led to the seizure of more than 1 pound of cocaine March 30.
Paul Williams pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; the other man, Aaron Gonzales, was recently placed on probation for the same charge.
A Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling I-90 on March 30 when he observed a red SUV with Colorado plates traveling at 97 mph and initiated a traffic stop.
Williams gave consent for the vehicle to be searched. In the driver door storage, the deputy allegedly saw a container consistent with marijuana from a dispensary; inside, he observed a green leafy bud.
In the rear compartment, the deputy located a paper sack with a receipt for 14.05 g of marijuana. He also found a gift sack, inside of which was a vacuum-sealed package containing a white substance.
The seized items were weighed at the Sheriff’s Office. The white substance in the vacuum-sealed package weighed 560 g with packaging and the marijuana from the driver door weighed 0.48 oz.
Testing of the white substance later revealed it to be cocaine.
Williams was sentenced to between five and seven years in jail, with credit for 241 days already served, as well as a $750 fine. The un-served portion of the jail sentence was suspended pending completion of seven years of probation.
