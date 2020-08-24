SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council passed two alcohol ordinances last week — one approving of alcohol delivery and one cleaning up the city’s current alcohol ordinances.
The alcohol delivery ordinance, which passed 4-3, will allow the delivery of alcohol for retail liquor license holders, microbreweries and wineries within city limits.
Councilors Patrick Henderson, Aaron Linden, Jacob Martin and Rich Bridger voted for the ordinance, while Councilors Clint Beaver and Thayer Shafer and Mayor Roger Miller voted against.
According to city attorney Brendon Kerns, the ordinance allows for delivery on the grounds that Wyoming state statute does not currently define what serve means, only that sales and service must occur on the premise of the business.
Therefore, Kerns said the city is able to provide its own definition for serve, which will allow for delivery service.
“We’re defining serve as the act of delivering alcohol to a purchaser or to a delivery employee on the licensed premise,” he said. “So the purpose is to attempt to meet the statutory requirement of the alcohol being served on the premise and then the delivery is the act of providing the alcohol to a purchaser, so that’s what we’re using in order to substantiate the delivery.”
Stacy Kirven, an attorney with Kirven Law, LLC in Sheridan, said she felt the ordinance and the new definition likely would hold up in court if it were ever challenged.
