JACKSON (WNE) — Jacob Lee Brown didn’t provide the heroin that killed Wesley Kiggins, but police say he did sell Kiggins morphine sulfate two days before his death.
Brown, 34, was arraigned Oct. 8 in Teton County District Court on a felony charge of delivery of a schedule II narcotic. He entered a not guilty plea.
Kiggins, 27, died Jan. 14, 2017, of an opiate overdose, according to court records.
After a long investigation, police charged former Jackson resident Sarah Valley with criminally negligent homicide and delivery of heroin relation to Kiggins’ death.
In a plea bargain, prosecutors dropped the negligent homicide charge and Valley pleaded no contest to felony delivery of heroin. Police say Valley provided Kiggins the fatal dose of heroin the day before he died.
But further investigations revealed Kiggins had more than one drug dealer.
“During the search of Kiggins’ cellular telephones, Officer [Phil] Smith discovered a text message conversation between Kiggins and Jake Brown on Jan. 12, 2017,” court records state.
Kiggins told Brown he was “itching” and asked if he could intravenously inject morphine.
The two agreed through text messages to meet at Albertsons around 9 p.m. Jan. 12.
Police interviewed Brown in April 2017.
“Brown did sell Kiggins one 60 mg, orange colored morphine sulfate tablet two days prior to Kiggins’ death,” court documents said.
Brown, a former Jackson resident, was charged in June but wasn’t arraigned in felony court until last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.