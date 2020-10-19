Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19

Albany: 425

Big Horn: 76

Campbell: 207

Carbon: 41

Converse: 62

Crook: 32

Fremont: 198

Goshen: 43

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 360

Lincoln: 91

Natrona: 353

Niobrara: 1

Park: 154

Platte: 37

Sheridan: 162

Sublette: 13

Sweetwater: 39

Teton: 39

Uinta: 33

Washakie: 20

Weston: 44

Total: 2,458

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19

Albany: 988

Big Horn: 145

Campbell: 576

Carbon: 241

Converse: 173

Crook: 73

Fremont: 913

Goshen: 117

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 50

Laramie: 900

Lincoln: 253

Natrona: 882

Niobrara: 3

Park: 403

Platte: 62

Sheridan: 400

Sublette: 108

Sweetwater: 401

Teton: 678

Uinta: 324

Washakie: 125

Weston: 72

Total 7,924

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19

Albany: 132

Big Horn: 18

Campbell: 55

Carbon: 34

Converse: 70

Crook: 10

Fremont: 130

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 288

Lincoln: 54

Natrona: 158

Niobrara: 2

Park: 40

Platte: 24

Sheridan: 117

Sublette: 37

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 79

Washakie: 10

Weston: 27

Total: 1,387

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19

Albany: 694

Big Horn: 85

Campbell: 422

Carbon: 232

Converse: 181

Crook: 51

Fremont: 831

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 49

Laramie: 824

Lincoln: 214

Natrona: 680

Niobrara: 4

Park: 287

Platte 48

Sheridan: 351

Sublette: 131

Sweetwater: 381

Teton: 671

Uinta: 368

Washakie: 108

Weston: 55

Total: 6,796

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.