PINEDALE (WNE) — In response to the Sublette County Attorney’s Office recent motion to reverse and vacate a magistrate’s order to suppress its evidence, the Pinedale judge has assigned the entire case to another court.
On Monday, Dec. 23, Judge Curt Haws responded to the motion and said he reviewed Magistrate Clay Kainer’s order that tossed a deputy’s report of a June 27 stop and check of an out-of-county livestock trailer.
Owner and driver Rex F. Rammell was charged with five misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty in Circuit Court. His trial was set for Jan. 14 but Judge Haws’ latest order cancels out the trial.
Of Kainer’s order to suppress the deputy’s report of the livestock check, the judge “finds the magistrate’s reasoning and decision to be sound and appropriate. … The state failed in its burden to establish that law enforcement’s contact with Mr. Rammell complied with constitutional requirements.”
As for Kainer’s appointment as magistrate, county commissioners did not properly vote on it as required by law until their Dec. 17 meeting. However, Judge Haws’ order notes that the prosecution did not raise the issue until Magistrate Kainer ruled against its evidence.
“The Court finds that at all relevant times (he) and Magistrate Kainer acted in a good faith belief that the magistrate’s appointment was properly conducted,” says Judge Haws’ order
Judge Haws had recused himself at the beginning of Rammell’s case and transferred it to Kainer; now his Dec. 23 order assigns the prosecution’s motion to reverse and vacate Kainer’s ruling to Circuit Court Judge Robert Castor in Albany County.
