DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Montana man was charged Dec. 31 with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver, both felonies, after a traffic stop on I-25.
Kristopher Pease, 33, of Crow Agency, Montana, was traveling northbound on I-25 near Douglas when a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the vehicle he was driving for speeding.
Pease could not produce a driver’s license or registration and told the trooper that the vehicle was not his, according to court documents.
The trooper learned that Pease’s license was suspended and that there was an active warrant out of Colorado, according to the affidavit.
The trooper requested a K9 unit from the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, and the K9 alerted indicating drugs. The trooper found a plastic bag with suspected meth in the trunk of the vehicle. Marijuana and more meth was found throughout the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
After further investigation, Pease told law enforcement that he was traveling back to Montana from Colorado after visiting his girlfriend and picking up a large quantity of meth.
He allegedly admitted that he put the majority of the meth in the trunk and kept a small amount of personal use in the passenger compartment, according to court documents.
Approximately 4.9 pounds of meth and 4 grams of marijuana were found, according to the affidavit.
