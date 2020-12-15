RIVERTON — When convicted child-killer Andrew John Yellowbear Jr sought freedom last month by claiming Riverton is part of the reservation, a federal judge was quick to deny him.
Yellowbear was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2007 for abusing and murdering his 22-month-old daughter, Marcella Yellowbear. The girl died July 2, 2004 after weeks of torture in a Riverton apartment.
In the years following his conviction, Yellowbear has filed many appeals on the grounds that the state of Wyoming lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him because, he asserted, Riverton should be considered Indian Country.
His appeal was dismissed Dec. 8 by United States District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal.
The judge noted that to bring writs of habeas corpus repeatedly, as Yellowbear has done, he would have to demonstrate a “gross” mishandling of his prior court processes, which he has failed to do.
“While casting his first argument for relief as ‘procedural’ and proper… nothing could be further from the truth,” Freudenthal wrote, adding that his arguments have already been addressed and airing them anew doesn’t accord with court procedures.
Yellowbear, a Northern Arapaho Tribal member, was extradited to state custody by the Tribal Court at the start of his case.
When the Environmental Protection Agency issued a 2013 decision deeming Riverton part of the Wind River Indian Reservation, the Northern Arapaho Tribe resisted Yellowbear’s efforts to join EPA’s suit, saying “we do not want our legitimate efforts to protect our reservation boundaries to be aligned with someone who does not have the tribe's best interests at heart and is simply trying to get out of jail.”
In 2017, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the 1905 Act diminished the Boundaries of the Wind River Indian Reservation, allowing the continuance of Riverton municipal and Fremont County governments in use today.
Yellowbear’s attorneys disagreed with that stance, and asked in a Nov. 25 filing for the United States District Court for Wyoming to review the jurisdictional issue anew.
Along with their request to free Yellowbear, the attorneys asked the U.S. District Court to reconsider the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals EPA decision.
That judicial decision preserved Riverton’s government and incorporation, which the EPA had attempted to place under tribal management.
