BUFFALO (WNE) — Fort Union Gas Gathering Co. requested legal clearance to take action against bankrupt local coalbed methane company US Realm Powder River in a Feb. 28 petition with the Wyoming Bankruptcy Court.
Specifically, Fort Union sought permission to exercise its rights under a gathering agreement with US Realm, including the suspension of further services and termination of the agreement.
Essentially, if US Realm doesn’t pay up, Fort Union wants to have the ability to turn off access to its pipelines. No access to pipelines means no access to markets, effectively eliminating any hope that US Realm will restructure as a profitable operation.
Bankruptcy law prevents any of a business' creditors from taking action against it while it is in the process of restructuring. US Realm's initial 120-day exclusivity period for that process was due to expire at the end of February, but on Feb. 26, the company filed for a three-month extension, through May 28.
Fort Union's Feb. 28 petition claims that over the four months since US Realm, formerly known as Moriah Powder River, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company has failed to pay for its natural gas treatment and gathering services, amassing an additional debt of more than $2.8 million.
Although US Realm listed payments to Fort Union each month its profit and loss statements for the bankruptcy court, Fort Union alleges that no such payments have actually been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.