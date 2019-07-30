Faith Marie Haukaas, 53, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, with family by her side after a long battle with myotonic muscular dystrophy and congestive heart failure.
Graveside services for Ms. Haukaas begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in the Unity Garden.
She was born May 23, 1966, in Rosebud, South Dakota, to William Haukaas and Helen Whiting-Moran.
In 1972, she moved to Casper with her family, then later relocated to Gillette in 1978.
In her late 20s, she met the father of her son and gave birth to Michael Jacob Aune in 1996, who passed away due to difficulties at birth caused by myotonic dystrophy. She was diagnosed with heart failure shortly after.
She spent a majority of her time babysitting her niece and nephew until moving back to Mission, South Dakota.
After moving back, she worked at Buche grocery store, where she met the love of her life, Dan Petersen, in 2009. They spent their time enjoying each other’s company, watching movies and spending time with family.
In 2017, she moved back to Gillette for assisted living at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center until her passing.
She enjoyed playing bingo, telling stories and watching murder mystery shows. She was a wonderful storyteller and her stories will be greatly missed.
In her last few years, she promised to stick around to meet her great nephew and kept her word, plus making it to help celebrate his first birthday.
She had an infectious personality and loved very passionately. She was extremely loved and will be deeply missed.
Faith is survived by her mother, Helen Whiting-Moran; brother, Jake Haukaas; sister, Crystal Haukaas; significant other, Dan Petersen; niece, Melissa O’Brien (Kody Raleigh); and great-nephew, Gunner Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Haukaas; stepfather, Ronald (Spec) Moran; son, Michael Aune; nephew, Trevor O’Brien; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Phil McMahill and Close to Home Hospice House for their exceptional care given to Faith and her family during this difficult transition.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name to benefit Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.