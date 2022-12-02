On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, our beloved and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather peacefully took the hand of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Frank Arnold Hoffman, 95, of Gillette, died with his family by his side at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at New Life Church with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Frank was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Haddam, Kansas. He was raised in Haddam until he moved to Hyattville, Wyoming, to ranch on his uncle’s homestead.
While working in Hyattville, he would visit the big town of Ten Sleep, Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Marilene (Keeler) Hoffman. They were married June 4, 1950, beginning a beautiful legacy of faith, family, and a lifetime of love.
Frank and Marilene lived in several places around Wyoming before settling in Gillette in 1960. Frank loved taking care of his family, traveling God’s creation on horseback, and witnessing to anyone who would listen about God’s glory and unending love.
Frank was a master storyteller and would regale his family and friends with amazing stories from his life, he is the epitome of a life well lived. He could fix anything he touched and was an incredibly hard worker. He loved his family and his Savior Jesus Christ more than anything else.
Frank worked at Cordero Mine for 18 years where he retired as a mine foreman.
Frank is survived by his sons: Ed (George) Hoffman and Randy (Tammy) Hoffman; daughters: Kathy (Paul) Glenn and Cheri Hoffman of Gillette; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his loving and beloved wife Marilene; both parents; eight brothers; one sister; and two great-grandchildren.
Although we are terribly sad to see him go, we rest in the loving arms of Christ, who welcomed him peacefully with open arms.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Campbell County Health’s Hospice in Frank’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716 or via the internet at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
