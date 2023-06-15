Former Rozet resident, Joan (Whisler) Miller, 84, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at home in Vancouver, Washington.
She was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Shedd, Oregon, to Elmer and Ruth (Johnson) Whisler, whose parents homesteaded in the Rozet area in the early 1900s.
Eventually the family returned to Rozet, where she grew up. She attended country schools where her mother was the teacher, Rozet Consolidated, and graduated high school at Campbell County High School in 1957.
Throughout her life, she exemplified the virtues of unconditional love, compassion and resilience. She was a pillar of strength and independence. Her love for her family knew no bounds, as she was always right by your side.
Mrs. Miller was passionate about her church, piano, bowling, and sharing memories with her grandchildren. As time went on, her heart stayed young. At 78 years-old, she experienced zip lining with her family.
Holidays and family gatherings were cherished moments, and her delicious baked goods will forever be remembered.
Joan is survived by her sister, Eurith Romel; sons, Craig Kuntz and Mark Whisler; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Miller; parents; and brother, Phil.
As per her request, no services are planned.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.