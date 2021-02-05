Former Gillette resident, Alice Marie Rubis, 74, passed peacefully Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Montana.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Haskell Funeral Home, 605 East Main St., in Lovell, followed by burial at the Lovell Cemetery, 1123 Lane 13.
Alice was the first-born child of Claude Alvin and Norma Lucene Phelps in Fort Madison, Iowa, on April 23, 1946, followed by a younger sister, Shirley Aldridge.
Alice and her family lived in Fort Madison until moving to Meeteetse in 1959.
Upon relocation to Wyoming, she met the love of her life, Dell Rubis, at a dance. A few short years later they were married April 28, 1962, in Greybull.
Following their union, Dell and Alice lived in Manderson, where they were blessed with three children: their oldest daughter, Chadell Marie; daughter, Brandy Lynn; and daughter, Ivy Jo.
In 1965, Dell and Alice moved their little family to Gillette, where the family grew, adding two sons, Darin Dwayne and Earl Paul, and completing the family with their youngest daughter, Misty Dawn.
They raised their family for many years in Gillette until September 2014, when Dell and Alice were relocated to Lovell to live with their daughter, Chadell, and her husband, Eric, due to heath concerns and medical needs.
Alice was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served various callings such as librarian, historian, genealogy specialist, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader and primary teacher for many years.
She loved cooking meals for her family and friends. She was a very avid reader of romance stories and histories, and enjoyed camping, along with sightseeing, singing karaoke, anything with the color purple, and she had a strong passion for shopping. She enjoyed visiting friends and neighbors, always bringing them her smile and outgoing personality.
Alice had many work experiences thoughout her life, such as being a CNA, pilot car driver, a cashier for Alco, assistant manager for Stitch & Sew Sewing Store and customer relations at Continental Electric, but her favorite job and top propriety was raising her family and being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Alice had such a kind heart. She always had the time to take in various relatives and family friends who had special situations that needed a temporary home. She loved them as family, and they are still considered family to this day.
Alice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dell; daughters, Chadell (Eric) Smith of Lovell, Brandy McKee, Ivy Serna and Misty (Scot) Henaghan, all of Gillette; two sons, Darin Rubis of Central Lake, Michigan, and Earl (Wendy) Rubis of Murray, Utah; sister, Shirley Aldridge of Gillette; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Norma Phelps; half-brothers, Harold Phelps and Dale Burdorf; half-sister, Margie Mae Stewart; grandson, Terry Curry; and granddaughter, Talisa Smith.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
