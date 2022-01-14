A celebration of life for Lowrance Horn begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Jericho Baptist Church, 202 E. Eighth St., in Gillette with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. Prayer service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Jericho Baptist Church.
Lowrance Maynard Horn was born Feb. 7, 1945, at Alpena, South Dakota, to Erwin and Lula Mae (Schubert) Horn.
He passed away at home Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He attended country school through the eighth grade at Halsey school. He graduated from Huron High School in 1964. After high school, he attended Northwest College of Commerce in Huron, South Dakota, for one year.
After that, he enlisted in the National Guard and went to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for basic training. He was in the National Guard for 12 years. He worked for Flannery’s and Huron Dressed Beef.
On Nov. 17, 1972, he married Diane (Garbe) at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs, South Dakota. They lived in Huron for several years, but eventually moved to Gillette in 1979.
When he moved to Gillette, he purchased a house moving business. He moved houses for 24 years, and later started a pilot car business, D&L Piloting in 2003. He continued to work until he passed away.
He also liked to tinker in his garage and there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix. In 2019, he pursued gold mining, which was a dream of his. He didn’t have the opportunity to gold mine as much as he had hoped, due to his cancer diagnosis and declining health.
He lived in Wyoming for 42 years, and throughout this time, he made many good friends. In 2004, he helped build the Gillette Thunder Speedway. When he was younger, he had his own race car and raced at the tracks around the Huron area. He also enjoyed fishing at West Bend and at Bob’s Resort.
In the past several years, he enjoyed going to the Lariat Restaurant in Gillette to visit with the “locals” and have his beloved coffee. Lowrance always made friends easily and always had a “good story” to tell. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help those that were down on their luck.
Lowrance was a very active member of his home church, Jericho Baptist Church in Gillette. His church family was very important to him. When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he found comfort in his faith. One of his final wishes was for everyone to be saved.
Lowrance is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane of Gillette; two children, Tim (Alicia) Horn of Aurora, Colorado, and Stacie (Brent) Volesky of Watertown, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Andrew, Nicolas and Chelsey of Aurora, and Jared of Watertown; one great-grandchild, London of Aurora; siblings, Joel (Theresa) Horn of Huron, Pearl (Kenneth) Klages of Miller, South Dakota, Daniel Horn of Huron, and Francis (Vicki) Horn of Douglas, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce and Roland; sister-in-law, Jeannie; and aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held in Virgil, South Dakota, at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
