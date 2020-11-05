Roy Harlie Edwards, 66, of Gillette went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center with Pastor Scott Clem officiating.
Roy was born May 27, 1954, to Darrell and Arlene (Cosner) Edwards. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1972.
Roy married the love of his life, Glenda Helene Staudinger, on Dec. 4, 1976. Roy and Glenda made their home in Gillette where they raised three children, Mitch, Muriah and Mason. He was extremely proud of his sons and daughter. His children made him a happy grandpa to six wonderful grandchildren.
Through his job at the Farmer’s Co-op, Roy loved visiting with his customers and friends while helping to repair and replace tires on large ranching equipment. He was employed by the Co-op from 1973 through 2008, and later created his own business, Edwards Tire Co.
Roy had served as a temporary intern pastor and was active in Bearing Precious Seed, a Gospel printing ministry. He took two trips to Russia and one to Taiwan to distribute Bibles and Gospel tracks. He volunteered to preach two services each Sunday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center and was an active member at Central Baptist Church.
Roy was a strong believer in our Republic, and always advocated for the Constitution and conservative principles. But no matter the political debate, he was always respectful of others and their beliefs.
Roy represented Ward 1 on the Gillette City Council for 12 years; represented Campbell County as a county commissioner for eight years; and served as a representative in the Wyoming Legislature for six years prior to his death.
The day after his death he was elected to serve what would have been his fourth term as representative for House District 53. Roy appreciated your votes and was humbled by the confidence and trust you placed in him to represent you over the years.
Roy loved the Wyoming outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. When he had time, he also enjoyed shooting firearms and reloading ammunition. For years, as his most recent hobby, Roy was a beekeeper. But many knew him best for his humor, joking around and constant big smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roy is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Mitch (Julie) Edwards of Laramie; daughter, Muriah (David) Cockrell of Fritch, Texas; son, Mason (Renee) Edwards of Gillette; six grandchildren, Silas, Adilee, Oliver, Titus, Magnolia and Elias; five brothers; and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Roy's name. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
