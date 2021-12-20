Visitation for Debra Jo (Rehbein) Ledbetter, 65, of Gillette, will be Monday from 3-8 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Ms. Ledbetter died Thursday, Dece. 16, 2021, in Gillette from long-term lung issues.
She was born March 18, 1956 in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of Fred and Georgia (South) Schmidt. She was raised in Jordan, Montana, and educated in Helena. She moved to Gillette in 1987, where she worked as a bar tender and had her own karaoke business.
Her hobbies and interests include singing, playing bingo and sleeping. She especially loved spending time with family. She will be remembered for being a prankster, making the most of fun situations that presented themselves.
Ms. Ledbetter is survived by her daughter, Kassandra Taylor and Joe; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Ronda Gaffield, Jim Carter, Sherry Beasley, Joe Schmidt and Shelly Besel; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Gorman; the love of her life Kyle Rehbein; her parents; sister, Carla Fitch; grandma and grandpa South, grandma and grandpa Schmidt; niece and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St.Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.net.
