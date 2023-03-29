Former Gillette resident, Betty Anne Rollins, 90, of Casper, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Hospice in Casper.
A memorial begins at 3 p.m. May 6 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper and she will be laid to rest next to James Rollins at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.
Betty was born March 8, 1933, in Miles City, Montana, to Clarence Robert & Blanche Lillian White and had one sister, Jessie.
She attended the first eight grades in Townsend, Montana, near the Crowrock where her parents ran a sheep ranch. She attended and graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City, Montana, in 1951.
She married Gerald Haakon Aarsby in 1951 and they had three children: Larry, Kathy, and Tammy. The family moved to Gillette in 1963.
She married James Rollins in 1976 and lived in Billings, White Bear Lake, Tacoma, Sundance, Wheatland, and Cheyenne.
Mrs. Rollins favorite pastimes were reading, golfing, bowling, playing bridge and puzzles. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting many afghan blankets, making stained glass, ceramics and traveling.
Mrs. Rollins was known lovingly as “Grandma Betty” to many.
Betty is survived by two children, including Larry Aarsby of Gillette, and Kathy Barker of Casper; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; husband; and daughter, Tammy.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
