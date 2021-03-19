Kathy Scherf, 77, of Gillette died Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a battle with ALS at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral arrangements will be held later this spring in Gillette with Gramm Funeral Home of Ipswich, South Dakota, in charge of arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be be shared with her family at grammfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
