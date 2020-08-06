Wayne F. "Klink" Klein 65, of Gillette died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Cemetery Shelter at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Erik Bergquist officiating.
He was born Feb. 5, 1955, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Walter and Ruth (Colburn) Klein. He lived in Hazelton and Hettinger, North Dakota, during the early years of his life.
He graduated from Hettinger High School in 1973 and attended Wahpeton School of Science. By 1979, he ventured into construction in the oil fields until 1983.
Mr. Klein decided to go back to school to be a heavy equipment operator, and in 1987 he moved to Nevada to begin a career in mining.
While in Nevada, he met the love of his life, Joanne, in Grass Valley, California, on a motorcycle trip with his friends. They married in 1994.
In 2002, they moved to Gillette so he could transfer from gold mining to coal mining. He retired in 2019.
His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family, as well as riding his Goldwing.
Mr. Klein is survived by his wife, Joanne; two nephews; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Megan; parents; brothers, Ralph and David; and one nephew.
Memorials or donations may be made to Home Health and Hospice of Campbell County Health or the pet foundation at Animal Medical Center — Needy Pet Fund.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Wayne’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.