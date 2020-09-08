Jacob Paul ‘Jake’ Delliquadri
Jacob Paul “Jake” Delliquadri, 27, of Gillette died by suicide Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1993, in Denver to Mona C. Boyer and Mark R. Delliquadri Sr.
He grew up in Colorado, Michigan and then by seventh grade he was in Gillette. He graduated from Campbell County High School.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
He helped everyone and made people smile. He loved his nieces, nephews and son.
Mr. Delliquadri is survived by his mother, Mona C. Boyer of Northglenn, Colorado; father, Mark R. Delliquadri and stepmother, Deborah K. Delliquadri, both of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; son, Ayden P. Delliquadri of Gillette; brothers, William J. Docter and Mark R. Delliquadri of Gillette; and sister, Jami R. Delliquadri of Commerce City, Colorado.
Funeral services will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in his name at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82718.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
