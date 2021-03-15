Ernest Earl Cummings, 83, of Gillette died Friday, March 12, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.
He was born to Earl and Grace (Stone) Cummings on April 8, 1937, in Portland, Oregon.
He lived in Wyoming, Colorado and Ohio, graduating from Sandusky High School in 1956. He was an Ohio state high school wrestling champion his senior year and coached wrestling during his teaching career.
He spent much of his childhood living with his sister Nita and her family. He attended the University of Wyoming, where he completed a B.S. in vocational education, agriculture and biology, graduating in 1978.
He brought his love of agriculture and science to his teaching career, which he began at Arapahoe School in 1977.
He pioneered the first junior high FFA program in the nation, which now is commonplace. He enjoyed watching many of his students participate in various FFA and Science Olympiad competitive programs. Many of his students won state and national awards.
Mr. Cummings also taught in Logan and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, bringing his passion for agricultural education and science to his students. He was recognized as Outstanding Conservation Teacher and the Science Olympiad Teacher of the Year.
He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
On his way to Alaska in 1957, he met the love of his life, Velma, delaying his trip until 2018. In 1957, they were married at Grace Baptist Church in Greybull. The couple enjoyed traveling all over America with family and while driving a semi.
Family trips included camping with the grandchildren, family horse pack trips with nieces and nephews, a six-week horse packing trip in Yellowstone, hunting, enjoying national parks, family trips to DisneyLand and Disney World and driving many “toolie” roads.
They also enjoyed traveling to Israel, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Every trip was an adventure.
He always looked for opportunities to pursue his interests including roasting chilis from New Mexico, coaching, beekeeping, teaching Sunday School, singing in community and church choirs, playing guitar and harmonica, laying tile and stone, building projects and volunteering for his church food pantry.
Mr. Cummings is survived by his wife, Velma Mae (Burrows) Cummings; daughter, Jonni Belden; sons, Bradley Cummings, Robert Cummings and Ernest Cummings; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Juanita Holtz, Hazel Witte and Avril Cummings; and one granddaughter.
To honor family requests, a graveside service and celebration will take place at a later date.
The family is thankful for the thoughtful comments, cards and calls. Condolences and cards may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
