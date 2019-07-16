Charlotte Marie Combs, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, while holding the hands of family.
Funeral services for Mrs. Combs begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Lin Davenport officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Charlotte was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Camden, New Jersey, to Caroline and George Stokely.
When she was in the 11th grade, she quit school to work full time to take care of her mother, father and younger siblings after her father suffered a heart attack and was unable to work.
She still found time for her favorite thing, riding horses, and that is how she met her husband, Billy Combs.
They were married Oct. 23, 1965, and this union brought forth two children, Billie Jr. and Bonnie.
They made their home in Hammonton, New Jersey, until they decided to take a chance at a better life and moved the family to Wyoming to pursue jobs.
She was employed by the coal mines in Hanna, being one of the handful of women to work in the mines at that time.
In 1985, she accepted a position with Carter Mining Co. at the Rawhide mine in Campbell County, then transferred to Caballo mine a year later and remained at Caballo the rest of her career.
The last couple years of work, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She bravely battled this disease until the end.
She enjoyed her job at the mine driving 240-ton haul trucks (or kitty cats, as she called them), fishing with her husband, and bingo.
Most of all, she loved spending time with her three granddaughters, playing games, baking, teaching them to fish, taking them to bingo and spoiling them.
Her feisty spirit will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Billie (Pam) Combs and Bonnie (Loren) Hertel; granddaughters, Shelby (Bill) Hunt, Lindsey (Jack) Besel and Sydney Hertel; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Blake Besel, and Carter Hunt; sister, Christine Watson; brother, Earl Stokley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy; parents; and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte’s name to benefit Campbell County Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
