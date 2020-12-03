William "Bill" Allen Heinrich, 64, of Oshkosh, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Oshkosh.
William Allen Heinrich was born Jan. 16, 1956, to Denzel and Solange Heinrich of Campbell, Nebraska.
He graduated from Campbell High School in 1974 and began working on the family farm in the Campbell area.
He moved to South Dakota, where he operated heavy equipment for many years.
Bill relocated to Wyoming to try to do odd jobs on his own. His business card read: "Jack of all trades, master of none."
His love for farming, particularly cattle, lead him to Oshkosh, where he was employed by a large cattle company.
He loved the outdoors and being around people! He was a quiet giver. He bought canned goods for the food bank every shopping trip and made sure he included a little food for pets. He left huge tips when it appeared someone was having a hard day serving people. He supported the underdog every time.
Bill is survived by brothers, Richard, Keith and Tim; sister, Mary; daughter, Ashley; two stepchildren, a stepdaughter and Kyle; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry; sister, Lisa; and his beloved dog, Annabella.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no formal services will take place. To honor Bill's memory, feel free to donate to your local food bank, animal rescue or drop extra in the Red Kettles.
Family and friends can leave condolences at bondegardfunerals.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
