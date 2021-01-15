Mary Helen (Golberg) Maki, 92, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from complications related to COVID-19.
A celebration of life begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a funeral mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. A celebration of life with family at St. Ann’s in Bergland, Michigan, will be at a date to be announced.
She will be buried at the Ewen Evergreen Cemetery beside her husband, Roy.
She was born March 14, 1928, in Ewen, Michigan, to Catherine Helen (Livingston) Golberg and Andrew Martin Golberg.
She grew up on a small farm in Matchwood, Michigan, with her siblings Andrew and Mary Inga. Her mother, Helen, was the oldest of 17 children and she had many cousins with whom she roamed the nearby Norwich Bluffs.
The family moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota, during her middle school years and she said she was a strong swimmer because she learned how to swim in the Mississippi River.
They moved back to the farm and she attended high school in Bergland, Michigan, where she met Roy Maki. He was the captain of the basketball team and she was a cheerleader. They were married Aug. 20, 1947.
Mr. Maki was a telegrapher on the Soo Line Railroad and they followed him to where he was stationed around the Midwest.
In 1954, the family moved back to Ewen and Mr. Maki partnered with his brother, Wilbert, and his father, Bill, in the Maki Co.
Mrs. Maki had three passions throughout her life: her music, her nursing careerand her family.
She sang in the choir known as The Sacred Heart Singers and drove “The Big Blue Bus” with all the choir members to performances at churches throughout the Midwest and East Coast.
As the singers became known, they were invited to sing on television at Christmas. They made one 45 record and three LP records with the choir of songs with original words and music.
Her whole life, Mrs. Maki would sing wherever she happened to be and invited everyone to join her.
She loved to be with family at their cabin on Lake Gogebic. She would make memories by taking her grandchildren berry picking, on camping trips and even a 100-mile bike trip. Being a strong swimmer, she taught them all to swim. In the winter, she would take them skiing. She loved ice cream and every excursion included an ice cream cone.
She was an active community member and one of the initial charter members of the Ewen Medical Clinic and the local ambulance service.
In 1974, she attended Gogebic Community College to pursue a nursing career. She graduated in 1976 as a licensed practical nurse by the Michigan Board of Nursing and as a trained practical nurse in the state of Wisconsin.
In 1977, she became a licensed ambulance attendant in Wisconsin and Michigan. She worked for the Ontonagon County Ambulance Service as an EMT.
In 1978, she began working as an LPN for the Northwoods Living Care Center in Phelps, Wisconsin. She continued to take classes to re-certify her license until she retired in 1984.
After retiring, she and Mr. Maki spent many winters with good friends on the Padre Islands in Texas. After he died in 2013, she moved to Wyoming with her daughter.
In 2018, Mrs. Maki became a resident at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harold Maki; son, Jim; one sister; and one brother.
She is survived by her children, Mary Rennette, Roy Bryan and Helen Marie; eight grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
