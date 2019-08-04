Gerald ‘Bud’ Clements
Gerald “Bud” Clements, 89, of Gillette died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Updated: August 4, 2019 @ 8:57 am
