Betty "Betsy" Cragle, 75, of Gillette died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of natural causes.
Betsy was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Edin, Oklahoma. She moved to Cashton, Wiscosin, in her 20s, where she had five children.
In 2015, she moved to Gillette to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Betsy is survived by four daughters, April Zube of Viroqua, Wisconsin, Pam (David) Kelly of Viola, Wisconsin, Terry Bungert of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, and Tina Blakeman of Gillette; one son, Scott (Jamie) Cragle of Fairbanks, Alaska; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Brad Zube and Ron Bungert.
She will be dearly missed.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
