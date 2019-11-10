Joan L. Mashak
The sister of three Gillette residents, Joan L. Mashak, 63, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse of a chronic infection.
She was born Sept. 20, 1956, the sixth child to Walter and Anna (Sedevie) Mashak, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
She is survived by sisters, Linda Olson, Jean Kirkeng, Mary Piper, Rita Mashak and Carlee Mashak; and brothers, Terry, Tom, Paul and Bob Mashak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gerald “Gerry” Mashak.
Burial will take place next to her parents in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bangor, Wisconsin.
Her family requested no memorials.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
