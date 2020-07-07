Kathleen Reynolds, 73, of Rozet died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Family Life Church with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. The service will be streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com with a link attached to Mrs. Reynolds' obituary page.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.