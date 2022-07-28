Hulda (Mehlhaff) Rogers of Deadwood, South Dakota, died Monday July 25, 2022.
A memorial mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at St. Ambrose Church in Deadwood. Memorials have been established to the Deadwood VFW Auxiliary and St. Ambrose Church in Deadwood.
Burial is at a later date.
Hulda was born Jan. 11, 1926, in Hillsview, South Dakota, to Jacob and Margaretha (Margaret) Mehlhaff and was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1944 and then earned a teaching certificate from Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
She married Morris Heckel May 25, 1947 and had two sons, Gerald and Tim, while in Eureka. In September 1951, the family moved to Igloo, South Dakota, and then to Central City.
Ms. Rogers worked very hard as a single mother to provide for her three children. She met Robert Rogers Sr. and they were married on July 21, 1958. The two were married for 55 years and had four children.
She held many jobs in her lifetime but enjoyed her job at St. Joseph Hospital in Deadwood the most. She worked there for 34 years and retired in 2000 at the age of 74.
Ms. Rogers had many hobbies and things that she loved: sewing, reading, cooking, baking, gardening, jury duty, popcorn, chocolate, wine, beer, "The Price is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune," playing cards and board games and most of all her family.
Hulda was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; an infant brother; her first husband, Morris Heckel; her second husband, Bob Rogers; two children, Gerald Heckel and Rob Rogers Jr.; and one grandson.
She is survived by five children; Tim Heckel of Gillette, Jan Hargens of Spearfish, Karen Rogers of Deadwood, Renee Bridenstine of Deadwood, and Matt Rogers of Rapid City, South Dakota; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.