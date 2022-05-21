Charles ‘Ed’ Edward Guseman
Former Gillette resident Charles “Ed” Edward Guseman, 63, died of natural causes Monday, May 16, 2022, surrounded by family and love.
Ed lived life his way, born Dec. 12, 1958, in Athens, Ohio, to Earl Guseman and Helen (Loper) Guseman. He was the second youngest of five kids and was quite the handful once he reached his teen years.
He started working in the oilfield when he was in his teens, not knowing it would be his career of 18 years with Devon Energy. He dropped out of school, being clever with his hands and having a mind for mechanics. When he was working with Baker out of Middletown, Ohio, he was part of a team that developed a machine to roll cement blankets.
He met his first wife, Deanna Christensen, who bore him two sons. As life happens, they parted ways. He met his second wife, Martha “Marty” Frye, in Douglas, Wyoming, and they became life partners. He was tenacious in courting her but she was the one who proposed to him.
Mr. Guseman had a very distinct look, a blend of Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, and Kid Rock with his sweet dance moves and long hair. He left a mark with everyone who met him, quick to make friends and generate laughter. Parting ways with new friends, and old, he would quip “I’m glad you got to see me,” making them stop, think and laugh.
In life, Ed was supported by his wife, Martha “Marty” (Frye) Guseman; brothers, Earl “Butch” Guseman and John Guseman; children, Nicholas Guseman, Adam Guseman, Uriah Bankes and Spring Stinton; six grandchildren; and a variety of nieces and nephews from all over the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Guseman; sister, Diane (Guseman) Sober; son, Devlin Bankes; one granddaughter; and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life is pending. The family asks to keep him in their hearts and memories.
If people feel so moved to share stories or photos of Ed, they can email them to spring.stinton@gmail.com and they will be shared.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
