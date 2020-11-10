Jonilea “Jona” Jassek, 55, of Gillette passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after months of battling lung cancer.
A celebration of life luncheon begins at noon Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. The family welcomes all to join them for dinner in remembrance of Jona and the imprint she has brought to their lives and others.
She will be dearly missed and always remembered for her generous heart and abundant strength.
Jona was born May 15, 1965, in Amarillo, Texas, to Edna Mae Dyer and John Everett Fox. She was raised with her brother and later found out she was one of six siblings.
For more than 33 years, she shared a life with her soulmate and love of her life, Dean Jay Jassek. They later moved to Gillette, where they settled down and continued to raise four children together: Robert “Ray” Young, Sonja (Young) Rohrbach, John Young and Anthony Jassek.
Their love story is a remarkable one that taught their children that love can conquer all.
Once their children were older, they continued their partnership in parenting with their grandson, Domanick Young (16). Jona loved her grandchildren and loved every moment she could endure with them. Ray began that chapter for her and it continued with Teague (13), Taven (12), Trissy (9) and Traycen (7). Sonja also added to the grandchildren chapter with Jasmine (13), Ashton (7) and Zachariah (4).
To know Jona was to know what it was to give abundantly. Her love was deep, and she would do all she could for her loved ones and friends. She showed strength by overcoming so many obstacles in her life, which resulted with the success of the family she always dreamed of having.
Jona also is survived by her brothers, John “Mike” Fox of Amarillo, Texas, Richard Barker of Portalas, New Mexico and Daniel “Danny” Lance of Great Falls, Texas.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
