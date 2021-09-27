Monica Wilson, 45, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, peacefully in her sleep after battling COVID-19.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Monica was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her kind heart and bright smile was known by many.
Monica was born in Whiteman Air Force Base, Knobnoster, Missouri, and had lived in Gillette most of her life.
Monica was also a second mother to many of her son’s friends. More often than not her name was “Mom.” She was a daughter to Dorris Wilson and Debbie Wilson. She mothered two amazing men, James and Justin. Monica found new love with Greg Kuntz.
She is survived by her two sons; parents; and her boyfriend.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rusty; and grandparents from both sides of the family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W.Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
