Eve Linn Thompson, 74, of Gillette died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A rosary vigil begins at 6 p.m. Friday and a Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, with burial following at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery Unity Gardens.
She was born Nov. 12, 1946, to Marius and Ruby (Hanson) Bourassa in Ronan, Montana. She was raised in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1965.
On July 9, 1966, she married Dale Leonard Thompson. They had two daughters. In the late 1970s, they moved to Gillette in search of a better life.
The family joined St. Matthew's Catholic Church, where Mrs. Thompson became a lector and Eucharistic minister. She and her husband were avid members of National Right to Life.
Mrs. Thompson worked various jobs, including secretary and bookkeeper. Aside from her accomplishments, she was a great wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Cramer and Deborah Stone; two grandsons; brother, Marty Bourassa; sisters, Connie Bourassa-Shaw, Kathleen Porch and Judee Enderson; three nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband of 53 years, Dale, in 2019.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
